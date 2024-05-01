BMO Capital Markets Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $263.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

APD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.70. 766,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.67.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

