Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,116,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,166 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,788,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $134,923,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

