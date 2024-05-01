BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $346,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 1,270,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

