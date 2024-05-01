Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $312.17 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,993,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $312,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 298,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,744. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

