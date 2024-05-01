Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Kadant Stock Down 4.9 %

KAI traded down $13.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.36. 197,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.12. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.27. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $183.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on KAI

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.