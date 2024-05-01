Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,380. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $453.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 144,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

