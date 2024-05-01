Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Onsemi updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

