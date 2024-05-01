KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 486,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,040. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.