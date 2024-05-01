KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.
KBR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 486,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,040. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
KBR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on KBR
Insider Buying and Selling at KBR
In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KBR
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.