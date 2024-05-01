UBS Group Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $351.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $339.00 to $351.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.52.

NYSE SYK traded down $8.85 on Wednesday, reaching $327.65. 1,311,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,216. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,049,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,493,000 after purchasing an additional 551,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

