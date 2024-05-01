The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. 1,658,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,564,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

