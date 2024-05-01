Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 14,969 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP remained flat at $25.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

