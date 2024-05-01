Oder Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 172,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

