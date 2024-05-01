Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pinterest stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 25,147,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,767,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

