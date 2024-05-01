Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,951 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.