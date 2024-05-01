NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $370.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.58.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.00. The stock had a trading volume of 744,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,229. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.