SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 4,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,773. The company has a current ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 76.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

