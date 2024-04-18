Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.07).

Shares of ROO stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 128.20 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,121. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 96.89 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

