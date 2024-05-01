WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

