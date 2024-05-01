Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,876 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $49,916,000 after purchasing an additional 351,103 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,982,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,281 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

