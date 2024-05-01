WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 9.3 %

MPC opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

