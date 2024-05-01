Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

