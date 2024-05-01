WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires New Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

