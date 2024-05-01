WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.10% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

TRVI stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.86. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

