734 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

