Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $731.10 and last traded at $732.79. Approximately 613,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,990,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.55.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $742.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

