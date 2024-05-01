Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

