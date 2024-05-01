Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.500-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day moving average of $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $399.26 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

