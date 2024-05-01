Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.500-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4 billion-$43.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.
NYSE LLY traded down $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day moving average of $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $399.26 and a one year high of $800.78.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
