Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
