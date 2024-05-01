Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Crown stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. 384,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,073. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 50.5% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.9% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 11,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $3,868,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1,646.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

