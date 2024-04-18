Hunting’s (HTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.98) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.29) to GBX 365 ($4.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407 ($5.07).

LON HTG traded down GBX 3.06 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 352.44 ($4.39). 58,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.32 million, a P/E ratio of 640.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.50 ($4.60).

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.77), for a total value of £87,748.80 ($109,235.40). 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

