Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. 1,712,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

