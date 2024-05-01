Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. 1,712,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10.
Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on CHK
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Energy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.