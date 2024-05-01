ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 190,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $90.31. 4,134,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,767. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

