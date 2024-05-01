ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.45. 75,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,152. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.60.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

