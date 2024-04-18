argenx’s (ARGX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $521.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.16.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Trading Down 0.9 %

ARGX traded down $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $363.06. 26,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,339. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.26.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.