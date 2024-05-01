Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 46 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $246.66 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

