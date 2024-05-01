Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $667.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $682.42 and a 200-day moving average of $582.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.