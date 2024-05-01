Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

