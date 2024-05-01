Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 376 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 40,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 116,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

