Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $943.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

