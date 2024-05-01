Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $374.85 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

