Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

