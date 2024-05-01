Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,961 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

