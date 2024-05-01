Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $59.94 and last traded at $60.11. Approximately 2,137,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,660,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Specifically, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 213.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 11,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 182,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,191 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.1% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 240,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 160,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 180.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.