Steph & Co. Has $44,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

