Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Savaria last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Savaria Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:SIS traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

SIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

