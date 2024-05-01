WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.