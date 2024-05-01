Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-$0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.33 and a beta of 1.06. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

