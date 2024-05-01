CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.8 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.35 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 27,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. TD Cowen increased their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $1,056,090 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

See Also

