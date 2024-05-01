National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 39,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,856. The company has a market cap of $419.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.