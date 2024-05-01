Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.90 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

FUBO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 935,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,362. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

